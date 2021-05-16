American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Raised to C$3.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$4.29 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

