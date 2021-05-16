Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HCG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HCG opened at C$36.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$16.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.40.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.