Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 3,325

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81) on Thursday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,175.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,984.58. The company has a market capitalization of £78.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.