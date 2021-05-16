$385.10 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report sales of $385.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.00 million to $386.20 million. Titan International reported sales of $286.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Titan International stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
