$385.10 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report sales of $385.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.00 million to $386.20 million. Titan International reported sales of $286.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

