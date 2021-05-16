Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRU. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.23.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$9.10 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.19 and a twelve month high of C$9.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -175.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.