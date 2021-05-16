National Bankshares Cuts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$9.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.20.

ERF opened at C$7.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.08.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

