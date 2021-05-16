National Bankshares Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$11.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDT. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.94.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BDT opened at C$9.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$525.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. Analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.