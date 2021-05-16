FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on K. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.54.

K stock opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.22. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. Insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196 in the last three months.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.