CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$77.00 at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.50.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$72.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 625,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,300 shares of company stock worth $4,280,437.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

