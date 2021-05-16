CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CIX. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial stock opened at C$21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.99. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$14.15 and a 1 year high of C$21.85.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 656,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,430,408. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.