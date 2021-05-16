Scotiabank Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$225.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$247.08.

CJT opened at C$182.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$175.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$198.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 853.64. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$125.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8600005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 449.53%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

