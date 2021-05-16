Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$275.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$251.10.

TSE BYD opened at C$212.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$224.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$221.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 81.50.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

