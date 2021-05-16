Eight Capital Boosts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.69.

TSE:CTS opened at C$6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.79. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$7.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

