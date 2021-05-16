Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $682.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report sales of $682.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $653.60 million and the highest is $703.00 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $485.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANF opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

