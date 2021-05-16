Critical Review: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) versus Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and PTC Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $19.56 million 35.38 -$3.45 million ($0.19) -145.84 PTC Therapeutics $306.98 million 8.72 -$251.58 million ($3.45) -11.01

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PTC Therapeutics. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and PTC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) N/A -26.80% -25.38% PTC Therapeutics -123.19% -76.10% -24.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and PTC Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 5 0 3.00 PTC Therapeutics 0 5 6 0 2.55

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.79%. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $65.10, indicating a potential upside of 71.36%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PTC Therapeutics is more favorable than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Summary

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) beats PTC Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients. It is developing Translarna, which is in Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of nonsense mutation aniridia and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 and RO7034067 for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy, as well as PTC596 and PTC299, a small molecule dihydrooratate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor that inhibits de novo pyrimidine nucleotide synthesis, which is in Phase 1 clinical development stage to treat cancer patients. The company is also developing gene therapy product candidate that include PTC-AADC for the treatment of Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., as well as the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to advance drug discovery and development research in regenerative medicine; research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.