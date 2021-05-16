TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $60,627.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,058.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $4,530,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $3,542,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

