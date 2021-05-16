Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INFI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $241.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. Analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.