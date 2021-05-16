DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Up 10%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares rose 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $45.09. Approximately 432,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,836,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.12.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

