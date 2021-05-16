Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 21,454 shares.The stock last traded at $26.30 and had previously closed at $27.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $737.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Valhi by 55,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Valhi by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

