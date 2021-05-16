McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.