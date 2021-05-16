eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading Down 2.1%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.75 and last traded at $62.33. Approximately 5,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,068,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.64.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. On average, analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in eHealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $19,490,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,811,000 after acquiring an additional 227,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205,488 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

