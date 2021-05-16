Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $106.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.22. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.24.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.