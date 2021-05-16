Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading 14.8% Higher

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price was up 14.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 72,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 186,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRAX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

