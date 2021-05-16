Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Down 2.3%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.37 and last traded at $41.37. Approximately 2,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 393,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

Several research firms recently commented on CRS. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.