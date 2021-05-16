Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TUFBY stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Thai Union Group Public has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Get Thai Union Group Public alerts:

Thai Union Group Public Company Profile

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Union Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Union Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.