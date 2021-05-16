J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wedbush

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of JCOM opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.