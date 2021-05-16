Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON NESF opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.32) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.09. The stock has a market cap of £594.03 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00. NextEnergy Solar has a 52-week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NextEnergy Solar Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

