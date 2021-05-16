TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 248 ($3.24).

Shares of LON:TTG opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £435.39 million and a P/E ratio of 311.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 625.00%.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

