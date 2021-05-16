Prudential’s (PRU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,514.50 ($19.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £39.61 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,543.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,380.18. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 15.47 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

