Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 490

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 544.83 ($7.12).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 507 ($6.62) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 499.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 471.75. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The stock has a market cap of £15.81 billion and a PE ratio of 25.87.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

