Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce sales of $4.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 731.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 124,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.