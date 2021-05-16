Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce sales of $4.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 731.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 124,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

