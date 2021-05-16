Analyzing Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) & Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.34% -75.51% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -57.12%

53.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.79%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.90%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -9.86 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.29 million N/A N/A

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

