Financial Survey: Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) & Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO)

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dalrada Financial and Barrett Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrett Business Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Barrett Business Services has a consensus target price of $85.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.82%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dalrada Financial and Barrett Business Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada Financial $1.18 million 29.41 -$2.47 million N/A N/A Barrett Business Services $942.31 million 0.60 $48.29 million $6.27 11.85

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada Financial and Barrett Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada Financial -143.77% N/A -203.65% Barrett Business Services 4.29% 21.58% 4.62%

Risk and Volatility

Dalrada Financial has a beta of 8.76, suggesting that its share price is 776% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats Dalrada Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. It also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. The company serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

