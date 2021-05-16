Head to Head Contrast: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Blue Group and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Autohome 1 2 6 0 2.56

Autohome has a consensus price target of $106.22, suggesting a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and Autohome’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A Autohome $1.21 billion 9.45 $459.65 million $4.10 22.11

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A -0.32% -0.31% Autohome 39.58% 23.40% 18.18%

Summary

Autohome beats Global Blue Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

