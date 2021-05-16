Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report sales of $314.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $323.50 million and the lowest is $308.90 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $125.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $119.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

