Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Up 6.7%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.29. Approximately 8,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,927,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $37,011,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 594.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 561,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

