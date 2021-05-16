GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 3.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $156.43 and last traded at $158.69. 32,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,749,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GME. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

