Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.15

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $134.15 and last traded at $132.98, with a volume of 384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.20.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

