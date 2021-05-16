Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $35.72. 1,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 54,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.