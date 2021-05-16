Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.88.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$41.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$772.11 million and a PE ratio of -4,568.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.55. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million. Analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,666.67%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.