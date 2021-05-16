Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON GSF opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Thursday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 94.55 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.96. The firm has a market cap of £288.66 million and a P/E ratio of -36.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.72%.

