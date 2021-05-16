easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,014.50 ($13.25) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 9.15 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The stock has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,003.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 863.55.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

