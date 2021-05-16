Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 2,700 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81) on Thursday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company has a market capitalization of £78.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,175.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,984.58.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have acquired a total of 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288 in the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.