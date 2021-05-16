Canaccord Genuity Increases Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Price Target to GBX 325

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Thursday.

LON IDEA opened at GBX 279.20 ($3.65) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 283.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 265.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. Ideagen has a 12 month low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of £704.42 million and a PE ratio of 1,396.00.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

