Seaport Res Ptn Comments on American Water Works Company, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Water Works in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.35.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NYSE AWK opened at $152.83 on Friday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average of $153.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.