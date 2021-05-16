LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €71.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LXS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.20 ($79.06).

LXS stock opened at €62.84 ($73.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €62.74 and its 200 day moving average is €60.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

