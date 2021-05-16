JMP Securities Raises Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $149.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $111.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UPST. Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.56.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $165.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.68.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

