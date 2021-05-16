Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCUCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brunello Cucinelli currently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

