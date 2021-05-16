Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $230.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.35.

NYSE:CAT opened at $242.23 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $245.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

