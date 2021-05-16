Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $46.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

